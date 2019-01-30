Rialto Trading Down 13.8% This Week (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Rialto has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rialto has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rialto token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.01891263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00175684 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00204348 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029067 BTC.

Rialto Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI . Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

