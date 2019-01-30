Rhenium (XRH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Rhenium (CURRENCY:XRH) traded up 98.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Rhenium has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Rhenium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rhenium has a market cap of $9,650.00 and $14.00 worth of Rhenium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rhenium alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00077220 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001609 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium Coin Profile

Rhenium (CRYPTO:XRH) is a coin. Rhenium’s total supply is 31,118,750 coins. Rhenium’s official Twitter account is @rheniumnetwork . The official website for Rhenium is rhenium.org . Rhenium’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3379510.0

Rhenium Coin Trading

Rhenium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rhenium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rhenium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rhenium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rhenium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rhenium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.