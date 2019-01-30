Rexnord (RXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.19 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

RXN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.68. 908,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,555. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Rexnord alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $565,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $217,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $436,415.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,964 shares of company stock worth $850,167. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/rexnord-rxn-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-07-eps.html.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.