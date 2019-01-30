Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Shares Up 9.5%

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29. 14,395,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 9,184,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

RWLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.56.

The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 3,654.32% and a negative net margin of 352.11%.

About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

