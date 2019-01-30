Reviewing Synchrony Financial (SYF) & Ally Financial (ALLY)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

84.0% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ally Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Synchrony Financial pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Synchrony Financial and Ally Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 6 8 0 2.57 Ally Financial 0 5 11 0 2.69

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.37%. Ally Financial has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.08%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Ally Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $18.25 billion 1.18 $2.79 billion $3.74 8.04 Ally Financial $9.87 billion 1.12 $929.00 million $2.39 11.20

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ally Financial. Synchrony Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ally Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 15.45% 19.41% 2.75% Ally Financial 16.87% 10.25% 0.79%

Volatility & Risk

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Ally Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial has a strategic partnership with J. C. Penney Company, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment provides automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers. Its automotive finance services include providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, and fleet financing. This segment also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. Its primary focus is on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides digital wealth management and online brokerage platform services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.