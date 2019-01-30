Reviewing First Merchants (FRME) & Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get First Merchants alerts:

71.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Merchants pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Merchants and Huntington Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 2 1 0 2.33 Huntington Bancshares 0 8 5 0 2.38

First Merchants currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.77%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus target price of $16.54, indicating a potential upside of 21.97%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Huntington Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 30.43% 11.16% 1.55% Huntington Bancshares 26.43% 13.93% 1.31%

Risk & Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Huntington Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $385.90 million 4.81 $96.07 million $2.41 15.51 Huntington Bancshares $5.27 billion 2.73 $1.39 billion $1.20 11.30

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Merchants beats Huntington Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services. It operates 119 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company's delivery channels include ATMs, check cards, remote deposit capture, interactive voice response systems, and Internet technology. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, and small business loans, as well as investment products. It also provides insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, and treasury management services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking solutions and asset finance services; corporate risk management services; institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; institutional corporate banking services; treasury management services; and other financing solutions, as well as lends real estate developers, REITs, and other customers. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment provides deposits, lending, banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The company operates through 970 branches and private client group offices that are located in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.