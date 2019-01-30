Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

