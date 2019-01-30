Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Vivint Solar worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vivint Solar by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vivint Solar by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vivint Solar by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 270,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vivint Solar by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vivint Solar by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 535,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Vivint Solar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $482.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.39). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 61.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

In other Vivint Solar news, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $41,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 10,500 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $53,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,363.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,495,088 shares of company stock worth $44,337,288 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-1-51-million-position-in-vivint-solar-inc-vslr.html.

Vivint Solar Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.