Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Azure Power Global worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Azure Power Global to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Azure Power Global Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $441.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

