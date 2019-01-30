Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Prologis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,329,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,428,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,713 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,528,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Prologis by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,644,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $99,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $607,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

