Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPAB. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

