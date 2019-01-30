Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $30.61.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.0122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

