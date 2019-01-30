Regis (RGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $274.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million.

NYSE:RGS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,885. Regis has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, COO Jim Brian Lain sold 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $166,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Regis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Regis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,433,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter worth $6,591,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

