REBL Achieves Market Cap of $482,820.00 (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, REBL has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. REBL has a market capitalization of $482,820.00 and $1.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REBL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.01911248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00175386 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00203739 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029067 BTC.

About REBL

REBL’s genesis date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,079,431 tokens. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin . The official website for REBL is www.rebellious.io . The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.