RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.67% of RBC Bearings worth $21,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,879,000 after acquiring an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,879,000 after buying an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,362,000 after buying an additional 29,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,816,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.61 and a 1-year high of $169.84.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.94%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROLL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

