Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.51 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$78.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,009. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

