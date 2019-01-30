Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.37. 4,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 13,297 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,027,127.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 54,303 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $7,139,758.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,510 shares of company stock worth $44,856,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

