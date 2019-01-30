Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 83,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine B. Reynolds acquired 600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.64 per share, with a total value of $100,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,288.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.90. 716,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,857. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.83.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

