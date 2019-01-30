Ralph Lauren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,233 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,225% compared to the average volume of 244 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.41.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

