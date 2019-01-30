Quebecoin (QBC) Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $14,598.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quebecoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000811 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quebecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quebecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.