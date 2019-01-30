Qudian (QD) Trading Up 6.4%

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 2,798,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,199,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Qudian alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qudian by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Qudian by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Qudian (QD) Trading Up 6.4%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/qudian-qd-trading-up-6-4.html.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.