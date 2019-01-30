QUALCOMM (QCOM) Issues Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.75 EPS.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 18,104,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,843,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 9,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $524,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $1,103,594.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,668 shares of company stock worth $1,976,189 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

