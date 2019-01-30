QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 18,323 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $1,103,594.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $347,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,668 shares of company stock worth $1,976,189 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

