Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,408,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,047,000 after buying an additional 838,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 667,562 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 366.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 508,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,736,909.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 191,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 191,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 574.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 209,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 178,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $147,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

