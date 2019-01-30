Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Lonestar Resources US Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lonestar Resources US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

LONE stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,347,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 175,107 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 896,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Lockwood purchased 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,635.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,359 shares of company stock valued at $70,593 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.