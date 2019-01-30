Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Financial Co. Lifted by DA Davidson (LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Lakeland Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 33.63%.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, insider Kevin L. Deardorff bought 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.47 per share, with a total value of $231,485.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,362.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $374,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,211,570.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,456 shares of company stock worth $950,803. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

