Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Lowered by Analyst

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $624,633.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 4,820 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $70,034.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,235.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,938 shares of company stock worth $944,368. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

