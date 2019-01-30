Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Renasant Corp. (RNST) Issued By FIG Partners

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNST. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Renasant has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Renasant had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Renasant by 213.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Renasant by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Renasant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fred F. Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $484,814.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bartow Morgan, Jr. purchased 16,227 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.96 per share, with a total value of $534,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 346,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,421,365.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,435. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.