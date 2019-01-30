PZ Cussons plc (PZC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.67

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share on Saturday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PZC opened at GBX 176.40 ($2.30) on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 199.70 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.80 ($4.81).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

