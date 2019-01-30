PulteGroup (PHM) PT Lowered to $2.90 at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $2.90 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 89.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHM. Buckingham Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

PHM opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in PulteGroup by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,373,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,749,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,733,000 after buying an additional 1,834,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,169,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,356,000 after buying an additional 497,053 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 121.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,122,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,198,000 after buying an additional 4,459,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 53.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,096,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,022,000 after buying an additional 2,136,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

