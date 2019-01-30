Pulmatrix (PULM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 134048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PULM. ValuEngine cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.45.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

