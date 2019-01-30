PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.41 Million

Brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report $85.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.57 million and the lowest is $85.24 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $78.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $263.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.64 million to $263.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $318.45 million, with estimates ranging from $299.61 million to $337.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $87,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Schmertzler acquired 66,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,333.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,892 shares of company stock worth $100,497 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 871.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTCT stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,880. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.04. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

