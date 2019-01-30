ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $17.49. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 299170 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 82,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

