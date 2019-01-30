Profile Utility Token Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, Bit-Z and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $305,821.00 and $84,884.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005322 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00020055 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00249680 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00015639 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000647 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

