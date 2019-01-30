Private Vista LLC Cuts Holdings in BP plc (BP)

Private Vista LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of BP by 25.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 42.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP by 8.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,577,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,387,000 after acquiring an additional 270,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James raised BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 158,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,353. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 billion. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

