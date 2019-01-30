Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.14, but opened at $49.62. Principal Financial Group shares last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 3650425 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,671,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 64,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

