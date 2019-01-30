Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $97.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.18 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $108.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $419.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $419.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $437.44 million, with estimates ranging from $428.10 million to $445.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $457,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,544 shares of company stock worth $489,933. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,450,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 88.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 59,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 22.2% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,034. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

