Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 7,700 Shares of Yandex NV (YNDX)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Yandex accounts for about 1.1% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. 29,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,846. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 2.12. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Yandex had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Yandex from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

