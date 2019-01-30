Polymetal International (POYYF) Downgraded to Hold at VTB Capital

VTB Capital cut shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:POYYF opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.45.
