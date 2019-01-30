Polymetal International (POYYF) Downgraded to Hold at VTB Capital

VTB Capital cut shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POYYF opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, Russia. The company also owns interests in various projects, including Omolon Hub, Amursk POX Hub, Albazino, Mayskoye, Okhotsk Hub, Voro, Kapan, Varvara, and Kyzyl projects.

