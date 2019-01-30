PLx Pharma Inc (PLXP) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 2.86% of PLx Pharma worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 80,910 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXP opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. PLx Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.49.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). PLx Pharma had a negative return on equity of 224.24% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 397,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $397,495.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and other analgesics. The company's lead product candidates are Aspertec 81 mg and 325 mg, which are novel formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

