Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Plexus were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,601,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89,208 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,971,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 309,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,366,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,366,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $765.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $270,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,875.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $965,500. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

