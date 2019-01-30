Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,444,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $110,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter valued at $126,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $99.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

