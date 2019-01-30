Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Metropolitan Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.42. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Metropolitan Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

NYSE MCB opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.13. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 364,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 73.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

