Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $470,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,457,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 56,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 29,064 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 22,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $32,292.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,756 shares of company stock valued at $14,668,815 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

