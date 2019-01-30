Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 7,960 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Devon Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 68,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Devon Energy by 105.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,722,000 after buying an additional 1,296,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarVal Investors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 96.1% during the third quarter. CarVal Investors LLC now owns 91,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

