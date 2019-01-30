Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180,329 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7,195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

