Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC)

Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS makes up about 2.1% of Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,917,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,732,000 after buying an additional 939,384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after buying an additional 181,129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 299,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after buying an additional 96,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BMV QTEC traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.04. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.00.
