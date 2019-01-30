Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 350 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in WABCO were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WABCO by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in WABCO by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in WABCO by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Midas Management Corp boosted its holdings in WABCO by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 21,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in WABCO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 559,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised WABCO from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WABCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Shares of WBC stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,680. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.90 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WABCO announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

