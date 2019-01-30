Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 45,165 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,810 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 45,165 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,944,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,849,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 653.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,572,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 7,391,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $305,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,699 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 909,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,341,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,766,000 after acquiring an additional 669,842 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,266. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 322.87% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin bought 15,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.69 per share, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,390.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

