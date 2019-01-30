Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (HSY)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $209,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.1% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $162,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,002,166.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Tillemans acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.32 per share, with a total value of $214,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,426.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $484,095. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Hershey stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,924. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

